Cowboys Basketball Host Drake Today

The Wyoming Cowboys welcome Drake to the Arena-Auditorium today 4:00 p.m. for the Mountain West/ Missouri Valley Conference Challenge. It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1989. It is the third-straight season and seventh time the Pokes have played in The Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 3:30 p.m. It will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 5-2 record after falling to Denver on the road 88-78 on Wednesday evening. The Pokes are averaging 72.9 points per game, while allowing 70.4 per night. Wyoming and their opponents are shooting 42 percent from the field on the season.

The Bulldogs have a 4-2 overall record after falling on the road at Omaha by a score of 75-73 on Wednesday. Drake is scoring 83.5 points per game and allowing 74.0. Defensively, opponents are shooting 46 percent from the field against the Bulldogs. Drake has been successful behind the arc this season hitting over 10 threes per game and shooting 43 percent from behind the arc.



Saturday’s game marks the fifth meeting between the two schools. Wyoming holds a 3-1 record in the all-time series that dates back to 1960. Wyoming has won the last three contests including the last meeting 97-85 in the Arena-Auditorium on Jan. 2, 1989.