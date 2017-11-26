Cowboys Basketball Hosts New Mexico Highlands Today

Wyoming basketball returns to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium for the first time since the season opener hosting New Mexico Highlands on Sunday at 4 p.m. It will mark the Pokes’ fourth game in six days.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 3:30 p.m. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys finished the Cayman Islands Classic with a 2-1 record and enter Sunday’s contest 4-1 on the year. Wyoming is averaging 69.8 points per game on the season and are allowing 67 points per night.

New Mexico Highlands heads into Sunday’s game with a 5-1 overall record. NMHU features a talented offense that averages 82.5points per game, but is allowing the opposition 71.8 points per night.

Wyoming senior forward Hayden Dalton was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Cayman Islands Classic. He is averaging 17.4 points per game with 7.2 rebounds to lead the Pokes’ in both categories. He also leads UW adding 2.4 assists per game. Junior guard Justin James is adding 10.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds. He did not play against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

New Mexico Highlands is led by guard Jacob Holland at 16.3 points per game. He is shooting 44 percent from the field in 77 attempts from the field. Mike Nwabuzor adds 14.2 points per game and dishes out a team-high 4.7 assists per night.



Today’s game is the second meeting all-time between the two schools. The Pokes defeated the Cowboys on November 19, 2015 in the Arena-Auditorium by a score of 83-67.