Cowboys Basketball Stays Perfect With Cayman Island Win

The Wyoming Cowboys won their opening game of the Cayman Island Classic with a 77-65 win over South Dakota State this afternoon in Georgetown, Grand Cayman. The win ups the Pokes early season record to 3-0 while the Jackrabbits of South Dakota fall to 3-2.

Wyoming will take on Louisiana, a 80-71 winner over Iowa, Tuesday at 12:30 pm. Pregame at 12:00 noon on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys led 27-24 at the half and built and 11-point second half lead only to see it shrink to just one point, 58-57, with just over 7 minutes remaining. From there, Wyoming would go on a 19-8 run to close out the game. Hayden Dalton again led the Pokes with 18 points. Justin James scored 16 points, most of those coming in the second half. Louis Adams came off the bench to add 14 points to the Cowboy attack.