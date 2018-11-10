Cowboys Battle Oregon State Today

The Cowboys battle the Oregon State Beavers today in an afternoon matinee at 1 pm. The Pokes defeated the Beavers last season in the second game of the year earning a 75-66 win in Corvallis.

Advertisement

Wyoming opened the season with a 76-66 loss to UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening. The Pokes shot 36 percent from the field going 21-of-58 for the night. Wyoming was 5-of-29 from the three point line for 17 percent.

The Beavers won their season opener 72-59 over UC Riverside. Oregon State shot 51 percent from the field and held the Highlanders to 39 percent shooting. The Beaver outscored UC Riverside 44-32 in the second half on their way to the win. OSU was also solid with the basketball only committing seven turnovers on the night.

Advertisement

Saturday’s game is the 13th meeting between the two schools. Oregon State leads the series 8-4. Last season, a 13-2 scoring run by the Pokes with six minutes remaining carried Wyoming to a 75-66 road win.