Cowboys Begin Conference Play, Tickets Still Available

Cowboys and Rainbow Warriors Open Conference Play

Saturday’s game will be the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams in 2017. The 2017 season marks the 19th season of the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming is 9-9 (.500) in Mountain West openers. UW is 6-5 (.545) when opening MW play at home, and is 3-4 (.429) when opening on the road.

This week’s MW opener will mark the first time in the 19 seasons of the MW that the Cowboys have opened Mountain West Conference play against Hawai’i. The Rainbow Warriors joined the Mountain West for the 2012 season, and are entering their sixth year as MW members.

Tickets Still Available to Wyoming Home Games, Three-Game Mini-Plans go on Sale Sept. 20

Fans may still purchase tickets in advance to Wyoming’s home games in 2017 by going online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220 or by stopping by the Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium. In addition to Saturday’s game vs. Hawai’i (Sept. 23), Wyoming will also host Texas State (Sept. 30), New Mexico (Oct. 28), Colorado State (Nov. 4) and Fresno State (Nov. 18) this season.

Three-game mini-plans will go on sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. Fans may pick three remaining home games for their mini-plans at prices that provide savings over purchasing single-game tickets.