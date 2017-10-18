Cowboys and Broncos Both Enter Saturday’s Game With 2-0 MW Records

The Wyoming Cowboys will play their second consecutive road game this Saturday when they travel to Boise, Idaho to face the Boise State Broncos. Both teams enter this week’s game with identical 4-2 overall records and 2-0 records in the Mountain West Conference. It will be the only time this season that Wyoming will play back-to-back road games. Wyoming is coming off a 28-23 road win at Utah State last week.

Wyoming enters this week with a three-game winning streak, having defeated Hawai’i (28-21 in overtime), Texas State (45-10) and Utah State (28-23). The Cowboys are tied with Colorado State and Fresno State for the longest current winning streaks in the Mountain West. Boise State has won its last two games, defeating previously unbeaten San Diego State last week in San Diego by a score of 31-14. The Broncos won on the road at non-conference opponent BYU the previous week, defeating the Cougars 24-7.