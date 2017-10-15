The Cowboys Against Cancer’s Sparkles and Spurs Benefit and Banquet will be held on Saturday, November 4th at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

A non-profit group, Cowboys Against Cancer was established in 1994. It’s purpose is to raise funds to be used to help Sweetwater County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. Per their website, the organization has helped several hundred local cancer patients by assisting with travel expenses for treatments.

This year’s event, which begins at 4:00 pm, will include a meal by “celebrity chefs” who travel in from multiple states, an auction and live music by the Sundowners. Tickets for the event cost $100 per person. Tablesof 10 are also available for $1,000. You can call 307-382-9606 for information about the event. To purchase tickets, call Kathy Devoy at 307-875-4934.

Click here to check out the Cowboys Against Cancer web site.