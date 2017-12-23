Cowboys Click On All Cylinders in 37-14 win over Central Michigan

Bosie, ID – The Cowboys were clicking on all cylinders on Friday forcing a school record eight turnovers and scoring 37 points, the most in a Bowl Game in UW history in a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the 21st Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Junior quarterback Josh Allen was named the Most Valuable Player tossing three first quarter touchdowns. After the contest, Allen declared for the NFL Draft in front of the Cowboy faithful.



“First of all thanks for the hospitality our team has received here in Boise,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “It was a great win for us and put our team in a great position moving forward.”

Allen finished the game 11-of-19 for 154 yards with three touchdowns. He opened the contest going 6-of-7 for 106 yards and three touchdowns in the opening quarter. Allen finishes his career ranking eighth in total yards at UW and eighth in career passing yards and fourth in total touchdowns with 57.

The Pokes finished the game as the current national leaders in turnovers this season with 38 passing Central Michigan, who lead the nation heading into the contest. The eight turnovers was a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record.

“We have been productive in takeaways this season and today was exceptional,” Bohl said. “This team has been remarkable with takeaways and today topped it off.”



Along with the eight turnovers, UW set a season-high with five sacks. Sophomore linebacker Logan Wilson added a team-high nine tackles with an interception and a forced fumble. Junior defensive end Carl Ganderson recorded five tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan tied a career-high with two sacks.

The Pokes held Central Michigan to 18 yards rushing and 364 yards of total offense. The Pokes recorded 275 yards of offense with 154 yards passing and 121 yards rushing. Redshirt sophomore Kellen Overstreet led UW with 85 rushing yards.

The Pokes finished the season with an 8-5 record for back-to-back eight win seasons under head coach Craig Bohl.