Cowboys Come From BehindTo Defeat Utah Valley

(Orem, Utah) The University of Wyoming wrestling team won four of the last six bouts to claim a 17-16 come-from-behind victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night.

Both teams won five matches apiece on the evening to send the contest into a 16 all tie after ten bouts. The dual then went to criteria, which UW (4-5, 2-1 Big 12) held the tiebreaker to seal the victory over the Wolverines. The dual had two bonus point victories, with one coming from each team. Junior All-American Bryce Meredith easily earned a 12-2 major decision over Trevor Wilson for the Pokes lone bonus point win.

“One thing I noticed was the difference in the way we started tonight and the last two duals,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “It showed how tight of a dual it was with the overtimes and we had plenty of opportunities to separate the dual. We are leaving with a win and they may be feeling like they let one slip away. I thought it was much different from our last two duals. But with Boise State coming up next, I know we can’t continue to let the negativity of a previous match affect us. Boise State will be tough and we will need to be more aggressive and come out with more energy on Monday night. We are more than capable of doing that.”

In the third match of the dual, senior Drew Templeman’s decision got the Pokes on the board after falling behind 7-0. Templeman used an escape and a riding time point for the win. Senior Cole Mendenhall’s first period takedown and an escape in the second was all that was needed for a 3-2 decision win over Grant LaMont.

Archie Colgan recorded two takedowns in the opening period of the 157 bout to help him take an 8-6 SV1 victory. Colgan made quick work of Raider Lofthouse in the first overtime with another takedown for the win. Branson Ashworth brought home an 8-2 decision over Koy Wilkinson for the Brown and Gold. Ashworth had control of the match and totaled three takedowns on the evening.