Cowboys and Cowgirls Basketball Look for MWC Wins Today

The Wyoming Cowboys will look to get above the .500 mark in Mountain West Conference play today when they host Boise State at the AA. This will be the first meeting of the year for the two teams. Wyoming (14-7) enters the game at 4-4 in MWC play while Boise State (12-7) comes into the contest with a 5-3 conference mark. The game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK at 4:00 pm with the pregame at 3:30 pm. It will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Here are the other MWC men’s match-ups; New Mexico (6-3, 13-8) at Nevada (6-2, 17-4), UNLV (3-5, 10-11) at San Jose State (2-6, 9-10), Colorado State (5-3, 13-8) at San Diego State (3-4, 11-8), Fresno State (5-3, 13-7) at Utah State (2-6, 8-11).

On the women’s side of the MWC, the Wyoming Cowgirls (15-4) will look to rebound from their first conference loss, at UNLV Wednesday night, when they play at Boise State (14-5). Wyoming finds themselves in a first place tie with the pre-season favorite Colorado State (15-5), both with 7-1 records. Boise State enters today’s contest at 4-4 in MWC games.

Here are the other MWC women’s Saturday games; Nevada (2-6, 8-11) at New Mexico (6-3, 10-9), San Jose State (3-5, 6-14) at UNLV (5-3, 14-6), San Diego State (3-4, 8-10) at Colorado State (7-1, 15-5), Utah State (2-6, 9-10) at Fresno State(4-4, 11-8)