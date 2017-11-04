Cowboys And Cowgirls Basketball Both Win Exhibition Openers

Both the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball seasons got off to a decent start last night as both where winners in the exhibition games played at the AA in Laramie.

The Cowgirls opened the doubleheader night with a 77-25 win over Chadron State Marta Gomez lead Wyoming with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marleah Campbell also chipped in 12 points followed by Skyler Snodgrass with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Cowgirl will return to action on next Saturday at the AA with their season opener against the Adams State Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Cowboys had a tougher affair in their exhibition game coming away with a 75-65 victory of Regis. Aka Gorski led the Poke attach with 20 points. Nyaires Redding added 14 points. Wyoming played without starting guard Justin James who is nursing a ankle injury.

The Wyoming men will start their regular season next Friday night at home against Chattanooga.