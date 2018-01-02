Cowboys And Cowgirls Jump Back Into MWC Play Against Nevada

Wyoming Cowboy basketball is back in action tomorrow when they travel to Nevada for their second game of the Mountain West Conference season. Wyoming enters the game at 1-0 in MWC play and 10-4 overall while the Wolfpack is 2-0 in conference play and 13-3 on the year.

The Cowboys at Nevada game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 8:00 p.m. with tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

Wyoming Cowgirls (0-1, 7-5) will play host to Nevada (1-1, 8-5) Thursday at the Double A. That game will be streamed on 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tip-off at 6:30 p.m.