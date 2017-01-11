Cowboys And Cowgirls Jump Back Into MWC Play Tonight

After taking a week off, both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams get back into the swing of Mountain West Conference race. The Cowboys are looking to stop a two game skid while the Cowgirls look to continue their five game win streak.

The Wyoming men enter tonight’s game at the AA with a 1-2 in conference play and 11-5 overall. Utah State is 2-2 in conference and 8-7 overall and are coming off a 79-63 home over UNLV last Saturday. Tonight’s Wyoming/Utah State game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 6:30 pm with tip off at 7:00 pm. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Meanwhile the Wyoming Cowgirls will take their perfect MWC record on the road to Logan, Utah to play the Lady Aggies. The Cowgirls enter tonight’s road game having not only won their last five games but also a three game road win streak. Wyoming is 3-0 MWC mark and 11-3 overall. Utah State is 1-3 in the conference and 8-7 overall having lost five of their last six games.