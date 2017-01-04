Cowboys and Cowgirls Look For First Wins Of 2017 Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys will look to get back on their winning ways as they will be at Fresno State tonight in Mountain West Conference play. The Pokes (1-1, 11-4) lost at UNLV Saturday, but are 8-2 in their last ten games and 4-2 in their last six road games. Fresno State is 1-1 in MWC play and 8-5 overall.
Tonight’s game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 7:30 with the pre-game. Tip-off at 8:00 pm. The game can also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming Cowgirls are 2-0 in MWC play (10-3 overall) and will host Fresno State (1-1, 8-5) tonight in the AA. The Cowgirls are tied with Boise State and New Mexico for first place in the conference. The Cowgirls are 7-0 at home this season and have won their last four games, three of which were road games.
