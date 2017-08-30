Cowboys And Cowgirls To Open 2017 Season At CSU Duals

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Aug. 30, 2017) – The University of Wyoming cross country team begins its 2017 season on Friday, facing regional opponents in Fort Collins, Colo., at the CSU Duals. Air Force, Northern Colorado, and host Colorado State will compose the Division I portion of the competition at Friday’s meet, while a number of Division II squads will also be present.

With senior leader Jonah Henry set to redshirt the 2017 campaign, Friday’s meet will help the Cowboys establish leadership roles. Junior Ricky Faure along with sophomores Harry Ewing, Christopher Henry and Daniel Hintz will provide a strong core for the Cowboys after all four had solid 2016 cross country seasons. With senior Michael Kesy returning to the squad, another veteran will be in the mix to help fill Jonah Henry’s shoes.

The Cowgirls have a talented 1-2 punch in seniors Lauren Hamilton and Kerry White, but Friday’s meet will provide many runners a chance to make their way into the team’s top five. After an impressive freshman season, sophomore Kacey Doner will look to make the next step in her young career while senior Quinn DeStefano will add veteran leadership to the team. Freshman and Colorado Springs, Colo., native Allison Mann will attempt to make an immediate impact for the Cowgirls after a great prep career at Liberty High School.

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will compete in 5-kilometer races on Friday, with the women starting at 6 p.m. MT while the men will run at 6:30. Stay tuned to @wyo_track on Twitter for more updates.