Cowboys And Cowgirls Play Tough MWC Basketball Matchups Today

The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls will both square off with Boise State today in key matchups in their early Mountain West Conference seasons.

The Cowboys return home for their contest against Boise State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. thee game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK-FM beginnnig at 5:30 p.m. and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Pokes come into the contest at 1-1 in the MWC and 10-5 overall. Boise State is 3-0 and 13-2 on the season. The Broncos are receiving votes in USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

Saturday’s game is the 26th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1979. Wyoming is 13-12 all-time against BSU and is 8-5 in Laramie. The Broncos have won the last four meetings.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1 MWC, 8-5) travel to Boise State. The Cowgirls won their last outing 66-60 over San Diego State. Boise State is 2-1 in the MWC and 8-6 on the season. Tip-off is schedule for 2:00 p.m. The game will be streamed on WyoRadio’s 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two schools. Boise State leads the series 10-9. The last time the two teams met was February 18, 2017 with the Broncos coming out on top 53-43.