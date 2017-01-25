Cowboys and Cowgirls Shoot For Wins Over UNLV Tonight

Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls get back into Mountain West Conference play tonight when they take on UNLV. The Cowboys will be at home while the Cowgirls will take their nine game winning streak on the road to Vegas.

The Cowboys enter tonight’s game with a 3-4 conference mark and 13-7 overall after Saturday’s loss at New Mexico. The Rebels of UNLV are also 3-4 in MWC play and 10-10 on the season. UNLV is coming off an 87-85 home win over Air Force. Tonight’s game will be broadcast by WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 6:30 pm with tip off at 7:00 pm. It will also be streamed at 1360 KRKK.com.

The Wyoming Cowgirls travel to UNLV tonight. The Cowgirls are the MWC’s only undefeated team at 7-0, 15-3 overall. The ladies of UNLV are 4-3 in conference and 13-6 overall. Wyoming won the first meeting of the year 79-57 in Laramie.