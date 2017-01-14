Cowboys And Cowgirls Both Take On Nevada Today

Both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls look for Mountain West Conference wins today against the Nevada Wolfpack. The Cowboys will be at home while the Cowgirls are in Reno for their matchup.

The Wyoming Cowboys (2-2, 11-5) look to continue their winning ways inside the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday hosting Nevada (3-1, 14-3) with a 4:00 pm start. The Cowboys are 10-0 at home this season after picking up an impressive 95-87 win over Utah State on Wednesday evening.

Nevada (3-1, 14-3) is coming off an impressive road win at New Mexico in which they erased a 25-point deficit to win in overtime. Nevada leads the MW in scoring offense at 79.4 points per game followed closely by UW at 78.6 points per game.

You can listen to the Wyoming/Nevada game on 1360 KRKK beginning at 3:30 pm. It will also be streamed on 1360KRKK.com.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to stay perfect in Mountain West Conference play against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno. The Cowgirls (4-0, 12-3) are coming off a 71-48 road victory at Utah State Wednesday night. It’s the first time since the 2007-08 season that the Cowgirls have opened up league play 4-0 and the 12-3 mark equals the best start since the 2012-13 season.

Nevada enters the contest with a 6-9 overall record and 0-4 in league play.