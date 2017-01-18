Cowboys and Cowgirls Take On San Jose State Tonight

Wyoming Cowboys are on the road tonight for a Mountain West Conference game against San Jose State. Tonight’s matchup will feature a couple of the surprise teams in the MWC as preseason forecasts had the Cowboys picked to finish second to last with the Spartans of San Jose State picked to finish last.

So far, in the early going, that is not the case as the Pokes (2-3, 12-6) and the Spartans (2-3, 9-7) find themselves in the middle of the conference standings. Tonight is a key game for the Wyoming as they have not won a conference road game this year. You can hear the game tonight on 1360 KRKK starting at 7:30 with tipoff at 8:00pm. It will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com

Wyoming Cowgirls, another surprise team with a league leading 5-0 mark, will be home tonight hosting San Jose State. The Cowgirls have won their last seven games. San Jose State enter tonight’s contest at 3-2 in conference play and 6-11 overall.