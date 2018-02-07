Cowboys and Cowgirls Take On Utah State Tonight

Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls look to get back to their winning ways tonight. The Cowboys (6-4 in MWC, 15-8 overall) are coming off a home loss to Fresno State last Saturday and will host Utah State (6-5, 13-11) at 7:00 pm tonight.

The Cowboys are currently alone in third place in the conference. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile the Wyoming Cowgirls (7-3, 14-7) are looking to stop a two-game losing skid at Utah State (3-8, 5-17) tonight. The Cowgirls currently trail UNLV (8-2, 13-8) for the league lead.