Cowboy’s Dalton And Cowgirls Roberts Named MWC Players Of The Week

Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball was in the MWC basketball spotlight this past week with Hayden Dalton winning the Mountain West Conference Men’s Player of the Week award and Wyoming Cowgirl Liv Roberts winning the Women’s award.

Hayden Dalton – The Wyoming junior forward received accolades for games played through Sunday. The junior from Parker, Colorado recorded three double-doubles during the week, two coming in victories against Troy and DePaul and one in a loss against nationally-ranked USC. He averaged 16.3 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game.

Liv Roberts – For the second time this month, junior guard Liv Roberts has been selected as the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played through Dec. 25. It’s the second honor of her career and is the first Cowgirl to win twice in a season since Chaundra Sewell and Kayla Woodward.

Roberts, a 5-11 junior from Missoula, Mont., led the Cowgirls to a 1-0 mark last week with an 82-75 victory over then 15th ranked and undefeated Colorado. Wyoming improved to 8-3 during non-conference action. She tied her career-high with 21 points along with 11 rebounds. Roberts shot 7-of-14 (.500) from the field and 5-of-5 (1.00) from the free throw line. She also added a career-high five steals plus three assists in the contest. It was her second double-double of the season.

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will start Mountain West Conference play this week. The Cowboys open play tomorrow by hosting Air Force at 7:00. The Cowgirls travel to Air Force on Thursday. Game time is also 7:00 pm. Both games will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6:30 pm.