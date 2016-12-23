Cowboys Defeat DePaul for Seventh Straight Win

The Wyoming Cowboys had a strong second half of play leading them to a 72-58 win over DePaul last night in the opening round of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic Tournament. The game was tied at 29-29 at the

half. Hayden Dalton lead the Pokes with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Wyoming won their seventh straight game. The 10-2 Cowboys will play USC in tonight’s championship game. The undefeated and 23rd rated Trojans defeated Missouri State in the other semi-final game 83-75.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 8:30 with the tipoff at 9:00 pm. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com..