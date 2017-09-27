Cowboy’s Drew Van Maanen Up for Athlete/Student Award

Laramie, Wyo. – University of Wyoming senior fullback Drew Van Maanen has been named one of the semifinalists for the 2017 National Football Foundation (NFF) William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the nation’s best college football scholar-athlete each season. The award, presented by Fidelity Investments, is in its 28th year.

Van Maanen is one of 181 semifinalists selected for this year’s award. The list of semifinalists will be narrowed down to a list of 12 to 14 finalists on Nov. 1. Each of the finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and will travel to the annual NFF Annual Awards Dinner in New York City on Dec. 5 where one member of the class will be named the winner. The winner of the 28th William V. Campbell Trophy will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

To qualify for the Campbell Trophy, a student-athlete must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, must have outstanding football ability and be a significant contributor on his team and have a demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship record.

Van Maanen is a native of Parker, Colo., where he played at Chaparral High School.