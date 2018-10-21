Cowboys Drop Fourth Straight In Close Loss To Utah

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboy defense limited a powerful Utah State offense to 194 yards of total offense and 17 offensive points on Saturday (another seven points came on special teams), while the Cowboy offense generated 331 yards of total offense itself. But it still wasn’t enough to secure a win as Utah State would leave Laramie with a 24-16 win.

The loss drops the Cowboys record to 2-6 on the season and 0-4 in the Mountain West. Wyoming had been picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division in preseason polls. Utah State improved to 6-1 overall and and Mountain Division leading 3-0 record.

The game started badly for the Pokes as Cooper Rothe kicked the opening kickoff out of bounds giving Utah State the ball at its own 35-yard line. On third down, Utah State running back Darwin Thompson broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run to give Utah State a quick 7-0 lead in only 30-seconds of play.

Wyoming’s backup quarterback, true freshman quarterback Sean Chambers, was inserted into the Cowboy lineup on their third possession in place of starter Tyler Vander Waal. It would mark Chambers first action of the year. On his second running play, Chambers would fumble after gaining six yards giving the Aggies the ball at the Wyoming 36-yard line. That turnover would lead to a Utah State 53-yard field goal attempt which went wide right.

Vander Waal would re-enter the game on Wyoming’s next possession and would play the remainder of the first half.

Late in the first quarter, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was intercepted by Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson. Wilson returned the ball 13 yards to the Utah State 13-yard line. Three plays later, Cowboy place-kicker Rothe made a 27-yard field goal to make the score 7-3.

The only scoring drive of the second quarter came on Utah State’s second possession as they drove 52 yards in 12 plays, concluding with a successful 45-yard field goal to extend the Aggies’ lead to 10-3 which would be the score at the end of the first half.

The second half started much like the first half, with Utah State making another big play, but this time it was the Aggie defense. On the first play of the second half, USU linebacker Jontrell Rocquemore intercepted Cowboy quarterback Vander Waal at the UW 23-yard line and returned the interception 20 yards to the three. One play later, USU’s Thompson scored his second rushing TD of the game, giving Utah State a 17-3 lead.

Wyoming would reinsert Chambers into the quarterback position on the next possession. After the two teams exchanged punts, the Cowboy offense generated an eight-play, 37-yard drive on its third possession of the second half, taking the ball down to the Utah State 30-yard line. Rothe came in an converted a 47-yard, field-goal to make the score 17-6.

The Aggies would strike quickly on the kickoff as wide receiver Savon Scarver took the ball at his own one-yard line and returned the kick 99 yards for a touchdown. It was Scarver’s second kickoff return TD of the season and third of his career, and extended Utah State’s lead to 24-6.

The Cowboy offense, again led by Chambers, responded to the challenge the following series, starting from their own 25-yard line. The scoring drive would end with a Nico Evans 53 yard touchdown run which brought the Pokes to within 11 points, 24-13.

The Cowboys would score again in the fourth quarter when they took over on their own 18-yard line. Chambers carried the ball for four and six yards on first and second down. On third down, Chambers threw a 47 yard pass to Evans that brought the Pokes to the Utah State 25 yard line. The drive stalled, but Rothe would convert from 21 yards to close the gap to 24-16 with 5:32 remaining in the game.

The Cowboy defense would then hold the Aggies to single first down and forced a punt. Wyoming would get the ball back on their own 25 yard line with 2:02 remaining. Starting Cowboy quarterback Vander Waal was inserted back into the game, even though backup quarterback Chambers had led the Pokes on scoring drives in three of their last four possessions. Vander Waal would throw four incomplete passes on their four plays giving the ball back to Utah State.

Utah State took over at the Cowboy 25-yard line and ran out the clock to capture the 24-16 road win.

Offensively Wyoming had two 100-yard rushers on the day in senior running back Nico Evans, who rushed for 133 yards and one touchdown, and quarterback Chambers, who ran for 100 yards. Wyoming ended the day with 231 rushing yards and 100 passing yards for its 331 yards of total offense. It was Evans fourth 100-yard rushing game in the six games he has played this season. The last time Wyoming had two 100-yard rushers in the same game was Oct. 12, 2013, against New Mexico when then Cowboy quarterback Brett Smith ran for 138 yards and running back Shaun Wick ran for 116.

Next week, Wyoming will play its only Friday night game of the season. That game will be the 110th edition of the Border War against rival Colorado State (2-2, 3-5). The Rams lost 56-28 Friday night to Boise State. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. in Fort Collins, Colorado.