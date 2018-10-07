Cowboys Drop Heartbreaker at Hawai’i, 17-13

Honolulu, Hawai’i – A touchdown pass by Hawai’i with just under 90 seconds remaining in the game lifted the Rainbow Warriors (6-1 overall, 3-0 in MW) past the Cowboys (2-4 overall, 0-2 MW) 17-13 on Saturday evening in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Cowboys drove down the field after the UH score going to the 14-yard line, but time ran out for the Cowboy offense.

The Pokes struck first on their opening drive with a 40-yard field goal from junior kicker Cooper Rothe. His seventh field goal of the season was set up by a 43-yard drive paced by 38 rushing yards from Nico Evans who rushed for a career-high 192 yards on 24 carries. It was his third 100-yard rushing game this season. .

Neither team could muster anymore points in the opening quarter, as junior linebacker Logan Wilson would stuff a Hawai’i rusher on fourth down inside the Cowboy five yard line.

A 41-yard punt return by Hawai’i’s Justice Augafa set up a 39-yard yard field goal from Ryan Meskell to make it a 3-3 game with 8:25 left in the second quarter. That would be all the scoring in the first half.

The Cowboys took the lead in the third quarter thanks to defensive end Carl Granderson, as he intercepted a pass and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown. The tally gave Wyoming a 10-3 advantage with 8:14 left in the third frame.

Hawai’i tied the contest later in the third quarter on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chevian Corderio to Cedric Byrd with under a minutes remaining in the quarter. The drive went 33-yards on five plays, as another ill timed Cowboy penalty set up great field position from the Rainbow Warriors.

Cowboys’ running back Evans would set up a Rothe field goal with a 63 yard run into Rainbow Warrior territory. Rothe’s 23-yard field goal gave the Pokes a 13-10 advantage with 5:31 left in the contest.

Hawai’i would take back the lead at 17-13 with 1:26 left in the game, as Hawai’i’s quaterback Cordeiro found JoJo Ward in the endzone on a 38-yard pass. On the play, Cordeiro was nearly sacked by the Poke’s Garrett Crall, but escaped and dropped the pass in the endzone.

Wyoming’s defense held Hawai’i to 304 yards of total offense, 191 yards fewer than their season average. The Rainbow Warriors also averaged nearly 42 points per game. Wyoming recorded 244 yards of total offense with 147 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter.

Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal was 9 of 16 in passing for 87 yards and no interceptions. He also rushed for -38 yards thanks to five Hawai’i sacks. The Rainbow Warriors quarterback Cordeiro threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Hawai’i was led in rushing by Dayton Furuta who rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries.

The Cowboys return to action next Saturday at Fresno State (1-0, 4-1) who defeated Nevada (1-1, 3-3) yesterday 21-3. The game is set for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff.