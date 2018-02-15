Cowboys Drop Road Game At San Diego State

San Diego, CA – After a cold shooting first half the Cowboys cut a 23-point deficit to single digits in the final five minutes, but the Aztecs withheld Wyoming’s surge to earn the 87-77 win Wednesday evening in Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif. The Pokes fall to 16-10 on the season and 7-6 in conference play with the Aztecs improving to 14-10 and 6-7 in the league.

“We had opportunities, but gave up some offensive rebounds that hurt us late,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “I appreciate the fight with the bench being a little depleted and guys having to stay out there longer.”

The Pokes were led in scoring by junior guard Justin James, as he scored 26 points. Senior forward Hayden Dalton added 20 points, as he tied a career-high with five three pointers.

“The game got away in the first half and it was hard to go even deeper into our bench with Louis (Adams) and Andrew (Moemeka) being out,” Edwards said. “I felt we were behind the eight ball all night and we needed to do what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to come back and win the basketball game.”

The Pokes return to action on Saturday hosting San Jose State in the Arena-Auditorium for a 2 p.m. start.