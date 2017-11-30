Cowboys Drop Road Game At Denver

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team traveled to Denver University last night to take on Denver University in the Front Range Showdown game.

A cold shooting first half would spell doom for the Pokes as they dropped an 88-78 decision to the Pioneers. Wyoming trailed at the end of the first half 43-30, but would cut the Denver lead to 55-50 with just over 11 minutes to play, but that’s as close as the Pokes would get to taking the lead.

The loss drops Wyoming’s record to 5-2 while Denver ups their season mark to 3-4. Wyoming was led in scoring by Justin James with 17 points. Hayden Dalton and Alexander Aka Gorski would each add 12 points. Daniel Amigo would led Denver with 22 points.

Wyoming will return to the Double A on Saturday when they host Drake (4-2) at 4:00 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 3:30 p.m. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.