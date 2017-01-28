Cowboys Fall At Home To Boise State

Boise State came into the AA and ran away with an 80-65 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Saturday afternoon in Laramie. The Cowboys fall to 4-5 in Mountain West Conference play and 14-8 overall. It was just the second loss of the season in the AA for Wyoming. Boise State is now 6-3 in conference and 13-7 on the season.

The Pokes continued with their recent cold shooting from behind the three point line as they missed their first 16 three point attempts. Jason McManamen finally ended Wyoming’s three point drought with just over 5 minutes to go in the game which cut the Bronc lead to 13. Wyoming did get to within 10 points with just over four minutes left in the contest but could get no closer. BSU led 42-28 at the half.

Louis Adams had 12 points to led Wyoming. Jason McManamen added 11 points. Boise State was led by James Reid with 16 points.

Cowboys will head to San Diego State (3-5, 11-9) on Wednesday night. The Aztecs lost at home, 78-77, to Colorad0 State (6-3, 14-8).