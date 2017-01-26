Cowboys With Five Wrestlers in the Nation’s Top 20

(Laramie, Wyoming) The Wyoming Cowboys once again have five wrestlers within the national rankings. UW is led by junior All-American Bryce Meredith, who is ranked No. 8 by several organizations. Drew Templeman (No. 16) at 125-pounds, Branson Ashworth (No. 16) at 165 and Archie Colgan (No. 19) at 157 are all ranked in the top-20 of their respective weights in the InterMat Individual rankings. Cole Mendenhall finds himself ranked as high as 23rd by Trackwrestling.

Five Pokes appeared on the first NCAA Coaches’ Panel rankings, which were released last Friday morning. Meredith led UW as the eighth ranked wrestler (141 pounds) followed by Ashworth ranked 13th at 165 pounds. Templeman is 14th at 125, while Colgan is ranked 17th (157 pounds). Mendenhall rounds out the Pokes as the 20th-ranked wrestler at 149 pounds.

The first National Wrestling Coaches Association and the National Duals Selection Committee Mid-Major Top-20 poll was announced on Thursday morning. It will concentrate on programs outside the traditional Power 5 conferences. Wyoming was one of four Big 12 schools in the poll. South Dakota State ranked fifth, with North Dakota State following behind at No. 7. The Pokes are ranked No. 19, as Utah Valley is the 20th-ranked team in the NWCA/NDS Mid-Major Top-20.