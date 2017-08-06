Cowboys Football Shows Up In National Preseason Poll

The Wyoming Cowboy football team was included among teams receiving votes in the Amway Coaches Preseason coaches poll. The Cowboys received a total of nine points in the preseason poll which placed them 45th in the poll. Alabama holds the top spot with Ohio State number two.

After the conclusion of last Friday’s practice, Wyoming Cowboy head football coach Craig Bohl was asked what it meant to him to see that the Cowboys in the poll, “I think it is an indication of where we ended last year, and also is an indication of where we are at as a program. It’s a start,” said Bohl.

Bohl added, “I think we’re now on the radar nationally. But last year we weren’t on the radar, and we had a good year. What is really going to be important is we have to take one day at a time, but I think it is rewarding to see that we are garnering some national interest.”

Other Mountain West teams in the poll included Boise State (28), San Diego State (40), and Colorado State (57).

The Cowboys’ first game of the season is at Iowa on September 2nd. The Hawkeyes placed 52nd in the poll, while September home opponent Oregon is rated 34th.