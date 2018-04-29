Cowboys Gafford Receives Free-Agent Offer From Titans

Laramie, WY. – Former Wyoming Cowboy cornerback Rico Gafford received a free-agent offer from the NFL’s Tennessee Titans on Saturday following conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Gafford was a two-year starter at cornerback for the Wyoming Cowboys after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. He was a Second Team All-Mountain West selection in 2017. Gafford was invited to and played in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 20, 2018.

At Wyoming’s 2018 Pro Day, Gafford ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any draft-eligible player in the country this year. Gafford was recorded at times ranging from a 4.26 to a 4.19 by various scouts who attended Wyoming’s Pro Day on March 23 in Laramie.

During his two-year career at Wyoming, Gafford intercepted six passes that he returned for 109 yards. He was credited with 103 career tackles and broke up an additional 11 passes.