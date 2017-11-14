Cowboys Gain Road Win At Oregon State

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team traveled into Pac-10 country Monday night and came away with a 75-66 road win at Oregon State.

Wyoming was led in scoring by Hayden Dalton with 22 points. Dalton also added nine rebounds. Justin James scored 19 points and Alan Herdon chipped in with 16 points for the Pokes.

Wyoming led at the half 40-36, but Oregon State went on a 12-3 second half run to take a 48-43 lead with just over 16 minutes to go in the game. The Cowboys would go on their own 22-5 run starting midway through the second half to grab a 72-60 with just under three minutes left.

Wyoming is now 2-0 on the year while Oregon State falls to 1-1.

Wyoming returns to the court against South Dakota State at the Cayman Basketball Tournament in Cayman Islands on Monday. Game time is 12:30 p.m and will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 12:00 p.m.