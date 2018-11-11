Cowboys Handle Virginia, Rout Edinboro at Northeast Duals

Troy, NY – The nationally rated Wyoming wrestling team picked up a couple of wins to open the 2018-19 dual season on Saturday, rattling off back-to-back convincing victories over Virginia and Edinboro.

The 21st ranked Cowboys (2-0) opened the day with a 21-9 victory over Virginia before returning to the mat just 20-plus minutes later to outgun Edinboro, 33-6.

“Watching our young guys, they’re already showing improvement so there are a lot of positives on the day,” Branch said. “We’ve got to make weight again at scratch tomorrow, so we’ve got to keep working here to get that weight off. We get started tomorrow in an individual format, so our guys will get about three matches each tomorrow and we’ll see some different schools, which is good.

“This was a great way to start the season off, and definitely got two big dual victories for a very young team. I’m looking forward to what’s next tomorrow.”

Here are Saturday’s results:

Wyoming 21, Virginia 9

125: No. 7 Louie Hayes (UVA) dec. Cole Verner (WYO) 9-2

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Brian Courtney (UVA) 7-5

141: Sam Krivus (UVA) dec. Sam Turner (WYO) 5-3

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Michael Murphy (UVA) 6-4

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Jake Keating (UVA) 13-7

165: No. 11 Branson Ashworth (WYO) dec. No. 19 Cam Coy (UVA) 6-1

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Robby Patrick (UVA) 3-0

184: Will Schany (UVA) dec. Carless Looney (WYO) 5-2

197: Cale Davidson (WYO) dec. Jay Aiello (UVA) 6-2

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Quinn Miller (UVA) 6-4

Wyoming 33, Edinboro 6

125: Cole Verner (WYO) dec. Lucas Rodriguez (BORO) 5-1

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) MD Richie Gomez (BORO) 14-4

141: Sam Turner (WYO) dec. PJ Gohn (BORO) 4-0

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) F Christopher Matzke (BORO) 5:40

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) MD Tim Suter (BORO) 11-1

165: No. 11 Branson Ashworth (WYO) TF Matthew Dowler (BORO) 24-6

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Jacob Oliver (BORO) 8-5

184: Zach Ancewicz (BORO) dec. Carless Looney (WYO) 2-1

197: Dylan Reynolds (BORO) dec. Cale Davidson (WYO) 6-3

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) TF Jon Spaulding (BORO) 15-0

The Cowboys will return to the mat today to compete individually at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic.