Cowboys Head To Logan, Utah Looking To Remain Undefeated In MWC

The Wyoming Cowboys resume their Mountain West Conference season Saturday afternoon in Logan, Utah as they take on Utah State. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 Jack-Fm beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming enters the game with a 3-2 overall mark and 1-0 in the MW. Utah State is 3-3 and 1-1 in the Mountain West play. Utah STate is coming off a 27-14 home lose to Colorado State (2-0, 4-2).

Wyoming and Utah State have taken similar paths this season. Both have recorded a non-conference home win over a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team – Wyoming defeated Texas State in Laramie and Utah State defeated BYU in Logan.

Both have convincing home wins over Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams – Wyoming won 27-0 over Gardner-Webb and Utah State defeated Idaho State 51-13. The Cowboys and Aggies both lost two games to Power Five conference teams – Wyoming lost at Iowa and at home to Oregon, while Utah State lost on the road at Wisconsin and at Wake Forest.

Finally, each team opened Mountain West Conference play with victories. Wyoming defeated Hawai’i 28-21 in one overtime in Laramie. Utah State won 61-10 at San Jose State. The only difference in UW’s and USU’s records is the Aggies one loss in conference play last week to Colorado State by a score of 14-27.

Both defenses rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in terms of forcing opponent turnovers. Utah State has forced 16 opponent turnovers this season with nine forced fumbles and seven interceptions to rank No. 3 in the nation. Wyoming has forced 12 opponent turnovers (six forced fumbles and six interceptions) to tie for No. 2 in the league and No. 21 in the country.

Offensively, the two teams are led by veteran quarterbacks. Wyoming junior QB Josh Allen had one of his best days of the season in UW’s most recent win over Texas State. Allen completed 14 of 24 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns in helping lead the Cowboys to a 45-10 victory. Utah State senior quarterback Kent Myers completed 17 of 29 passes for 152 yards and threw one touchdown pass last week’s loss to Colorado State.



Special teams have played a key role for Wyoming thus far this season. The Cowboys lead the nation in kickoff returns, averaging 35.1 yards per return. UW also leads the Mountain West and ranks 21st nationally in punt returns (12.8 yards per return).

Individually, Wyoming sophomore cornerback Tyler Hall leads the nation in kickoff returns, averaging 44.0 yards per return, and he is tied for the nation’s lead in kickoff return touchdowns, with two.