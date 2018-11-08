Cowboys Head to New York for Northeast Duals

LARAMIE, WY (November 8, 2018) – The 21st ranked Wyoming wrestling team opens its 2018-19 dual season this week as it heads to Troy, NY to compete in the Northeast Duals on Saturday. The Cowboys will take on Virginia at 10 am before a match-up against Edinboro later that day at Noon.

Nine members of the Wyoming wrestling team took home titles at the season-opening Cowboy Open on Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse.

Advertisement

Seven Cowboys earned titles in the Elite division while two Pokes snagged titles in the Amateur division. Cowboy freshman Cole Moody was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the Amateur division. Wyoming had eight finalists in the Elite bracket, going seven-for-eight in the finals with an additional three third-place finishers.

Head coach Mark Branch returns three NCAA qualifiers from a season ago including All-American Montorie Bridges. The Cowboy lineup is a young one, with nine of the 12 potential starters this week being either red-shirt freshmen or sophomores.

Advertisement

The Cowboys and Cavaliers will be meeting for the sixth time ever on Saturday. The series between Wyoming and Virginia dates back to 1987, with the previous five matches having been wrestled at the Virginia Duals in Charlottesville. Wyoming leads the series, 3-2, including wins in the last two contests.

The Cowboys and Fighting Scots will be meeting for the second time ever on Saturday. Wyoming won the only previous contest in the series, 23-16, in 2004.