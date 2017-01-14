Cowboys Home Win Streak Snapped By Nevada

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team had their 10-game home win streak snapped this afternoon by Nevada 89-74. Cowboys trailed 39-31 at the half. Wyoming shot just 32.8% (20-61) for the game and only 21% (7-33) from behind the three point line as they dropped to 2-3 in Mountain West Conference play and 12-6 overall. Nevada improves to 4-1 in conference and 15-3 on the year.

Alexander Aka Gorski lead the Cowboys with 20 points with Hayden Dalton adding 13 of the bench.

Marcus Marshal, came into the game averaging just under 21 points per game, had 32 points (14-15 from the free throw line) to lead Nevada. The Wolf Pack shot 41% from the field and 31-37 from the free throw line.

Wyoming travels to San Jose State on Wednesday. The Spartans (2-3, 9-7) defeated Air force 89-85.