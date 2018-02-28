Cowboys Host Air Force On Senior Night In The Double A

In what is the first meeting of the year coming in the final week of the regular season, the stakes couldn’t be any higher with the Pokes hosting Air Force tonight at 7 p.m. The Cowboys will honor their four seniors prior to the game, as UW remains in the heart of contention for a bye in the first round of the MW Tournament.

The four Cowboy seniors possibly playing their final game at the Arena Auditorium are Hayden Dalton, Alan Herndon, Louis Adams and Alexander Aka Gorski.

The Cowboys are 18-11 overall and 9-7 in the MW after their 78-68 road win at Fresno State on Saturday. They are fighting for a fourth place finish in the Mountain West Conference and a first round bye in next week’s MWC Tournament in Las Vegas. Currently the Pokes trail New Mexico (10-6) and San Diego State (10-7) for the fourth position.

The Falcons head to Laramie with an 11-17 overall record and a 5-11 mark in the league.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 Jack-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m with the tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

Wyoming wrap up the regular season on Saturday facing off against Boise State on the road.