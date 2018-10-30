Cowboys To Host Colorado Christian In Exhibition Contest Thursday

LARAMIE, WY (October 30, 2018) –The Cowboys open the 2018-19 campaign on Thursday at 7 pm inside the Arena-Auditorium hosting Colorado Christian in an exhibition contest. Wyoming is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons under head coach Allen Edwards.

Wyoming returns two starters and five letter winners from last season. The Pokes welcome nine new players to the lineup this season.

Edwards became the only coach in Cowboy history to win at least 20 games in his first two seasons as head coach. Wyoming was once again a potent offense last season averaging almost 80 points per game. Wyoming also tied an NCAA record a season ago going 6-0 in overtime joining Chattanooga (1989) to win six games in overtime over a single season.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between the two schools. The Cowboys defeated Cougars in a regular season game on December 5, 2016 in the Arena-Auditorium 67-60.

The Cowboys officially open the season next Tuesday hosting UC Santa Barbara at 8 pm in the Arena-Auditorium.