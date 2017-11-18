Cowboys Host MWC West Leaders Fresno State At Noon Today

The Wyoming Cowboys and Fresno State Bulldogs will kick off at Noon today as the Pokes will play their final regular season home game. Both teams will enter the game with identical 7-3 overall records and 5-1 conference marks.

Coming into today game, Wyoming trails Boise State by one game in the chase for the Mountain Division title. Fresno State leads San Diego State in the West by one game. The Cowboys need to win both of its remaining two games and Boise State would have to lose both of its two remaining games for the Cowboys to win the Mountain Division.

In addition to hosting Fresno State today, the Cowboys will travel to San Jose State next Saturday. Boise State will host Air Force today and will travel to Fresno State on the 25th.

The Cowboys and Bulldogs feature two of the top defenses in the Mountain West and the nation this season. The two teams are ranked among the Top 5 MW teams in multiple defensive categories.

In scoring defense, Wyoming leads the conference and ranks No. 14 nationally, allowing opponents only 18.1 points per game. Fresno State is right behind the Cowboys, allowing opponents only 18.3 points per game to rank No. 2 in the MW and No. 15 in the country.

Wyoming opponents are averaging only 156.8 passing yards per game, ranking UW No. 2 in the league and No. 4 in the NCAA. Fresno State gives up 185.1 passing yards per game, ranking them No. 4 in the MW and No. 22 nationally.

In total defense, Wyoming is allowing opponents only 334.1 total yards per game, placing them No. 3 in the conference and No. 27 in the country. Fresno State is No. 2 in the MW and No. 12 nationally in total defense, allowing only 309.7 yards per game.

Today is Senior Day for the Cowboys. This year’s senior class has been part of one of the biggest turnarounds in Wyoming Football history. The seniors will be recognized on the field in today’s opening introductions.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 11:00 am with kickoff scheduled for 12 noon. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com