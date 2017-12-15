Cowboys Host Texas Southern on Saturday Night

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 14, 2017) – Wyoming will host an NCAA Participant from a season ago in Texas Southern on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1988, as UW will look to extend their 19 game non-conference home winning streak.

Fans can watch and listen to the game and follow live stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Dave Walsh will have the play-by-play alongside Kevin McKinney on the color.

A Look at the Match up

The Cowboys head into the contest after recording their best shooting percentages of the season in the last two home contests. UW shot over 50 percent in both games. Wyoming shot a season-high 53 percent in the overtime win over Eastern Washington on Tuesday including 60 percent in the second half.

Wyoming has also shared the ball well over their last six games averaging 18.5 assists per game. UW is adding a dime on 63 percent of their baskets during the six game stretch. The Pokes are also coming off their best two games scoring on the interior with 34 points against Pacific and 56 against Eastern Washington for the most since scoring 58 against Adams State on Jan. 2, 2010.

The Tigers head into the contest with a 0-10 record after falling at No. 21 Baylor 99-68 on Thursday evening. Southern has played a grueling non-conference schedule that has seen the Tigers not playing a home game this season and facing three teams in the top-25.

Texas Southern is shooting 41 percent from the field with opponents shooting 49 percent. The Tigers do a good job of getting to the free throw line with 17.5 attempts per game and are shooting 77 percent. TSU can also pressure the basketball averaging 5.7 steals per game.

Each Team’s Leaders

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 17.3 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game. He scored 28 points against Eastern Washington including 20 in the second half. Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 13.7 points per game. He leads the MW in total blocks with 27 on the season, which is No. 18 in the nation.

Junior Justin James adds 15.3 points per game appearing in 10 contests. He also adds 6.3 rebounds per night for second on the Cowboys. James has recorded three double-doubles in his last four games. Senior guard Louis Adams adds 10.6 points per game off the UW bench. He has scored in four of his last five games.

TSU is led by one of the most dynamic guards in the country in Demontrae Jefferson. He averages 22.3 points per game, which ranks No. 16 in the nation. He is shooting 41 percent from the three point line and dishes out over three assists per game. He is paired with forward Trayvon Reed, as he averages 10.3 points per game to go along with a team-high 9.2 rebounds per night.

About the Series

Saturday’s game will mark the second meeting between the two schools and the first since 1988. The Pokes won the only meeting downing Texas Southern in Laramie 77-74 on Nov. 30, 1988.

Up Next

The Cowboys closeout non-conference play on Tuesday hosting regional foe Northern Colorado for a 7 p.m. start in the Arena-Auditorium.