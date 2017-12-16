Cowboys Host Texas Southern Tonight

Wyoming will host an NCAA participant from a season ago in Texas Southern this evening at 8:00 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1988, as UW will look to extend their 19 game non-conference home winning streak.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 7:30 p.m. The game iwll also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys head into the contest after recording their best shooting percentages of the season in the last two home contests. UW shot over 50 percent in both games. Wyoming shot a season-high 53 percent in the overtime win over Eastern Washington on Tuesday including 60 percent in the second half.

The Tigers head into the contest with a 0-10 record after falling at No. 21 Baylor 99-68 on Thursday evening. Southern has played a grueling non-conference schedule that has seen the Tigers not playing a home game this season and facing three teams in the top-25.

Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 17.3 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game. Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 13.7 points per game.

TSU is led by one of the most dynamic guards in the country in Demontrae Jefferson. He averages 22.3 points per game, which ranks No. 16 in the nation.