Cowboy’s Justin James Named to Preseason All-MW Basketball Team

Las Vegas, NV – It was announced today that Wyoming Cowboy senior guard Justin James has been named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Conference team. James was a First Team All-Mountain West selection this past season averaging 18.9 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. In conference play, James averaged 20.8 points, ranking him second.

Nevada senior guard Caleb Martin was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, while Nevada freshman Jordan Brown is the Freshman of the Year. New Mexico’s Vance Jackson was named the Newcomer of the Year.

Others on the Preseason All-MW team include Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin of Nevada along with Fresno State’s Deshon Taylor.

As a team, Wyoming is picked to finish seventh in conference play. Nevada is picked as the favorite with San Diego State second. The Cowboys open play against Colorado Christian on Thursday, November 1st in an exhibition game in the Arena-Auditorium. The regular season begins November 6th at home against UC Santa Barbara.