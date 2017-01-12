Cowboys Knock Off Utah State At Home

The Wyoming Cowboys stopped their two game skid last night with a 95-87 home win over Utah State. Hayden Dalton lead the Cowboy attack with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Cowboys raced to a 57-39 halftime lead and lead by as much as 22 points before the Aggies chipped away at the lead in the second half. Four other Cowboys scored in double figures. Alexander Aka Gorski had 18 points, Alan Herndon added 15 points with Jason McManamen chipping in with 11 points and Cody Kelly netting 10 points.

With the win Wyoming are now 2-2 in MWC play and 12-5 overall. Utah State falls to 2-3, 8-8. The Cowboys stay at home for their Saturday matchup against Nevada (3-1, 14-3). The Wolfpack was idle last night.