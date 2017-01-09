Cowboys Logan Wilson Earns FWAA Freshman All-America Honors

Laramie, Wyo. (Jan. 9, 2017) — The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) selected Wyoming freshman linebacker Logan Wilson to its 2016 Sound Mind Sound Body Freshman All-America Team that was announced on Monday.

Wilson is one of only 34 freshmen in the nation to earn the honor this season. He was also one of only five freshmen linebackers in the country at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level to receive the honor in 2016. A complete listing of the 2016 FWAA Sound Mind Sound Body Freshman All-America Team may be found here: http://www.sportswriters.net/fwaa/news/2016/allamerica170109.html

On Nov. 29, 2016, Wilson was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in voting by conference head coaches and media. The redshirt freshman from Casper, Wyoming, ranked No. 1 among all Mountain West freshmen in tackles this season, averaging 6.7 tackles per game. He also ranked No. 21 overall in the MW in tackles. Wilson accounted for 94 total tackles in his redshirt freshman season, including 55 solo tackles.

Wilson was named the MWC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Utah State, with seven tackles, one interception for 56 yards and one fumble recovery. Wilson scored two touchdowns on the season — one on a 27-yard interception return at Eastern Michigan and one on a fumble recovery in the end zone against UNLV. He also had a personal high 13 tackles at UNLV.

In the Mountain West Conference Championship Game vs. San Diego State, Wilson was credited with nine total tackles, including six solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that resulted in a forced turnover for the Cowboys. He had six tackles and a pass breakup in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl versus BYU.

On the season, Wilson was fourth on the Cowboy team in tackles (94), had 3.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions for 83 yards, three fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

For Wilson, it was his second Freshman All-America honor. He was also named to the 2016 USA Today Sports Freshman All-America Team.