Cowboys Looking Forward To Home Opener Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboy football team is hoping that some home cookin’ will help lead them to their first win of the 2017 season. The Pokes will open their home season Saturday against Gardner-Web Runnin’ Bulldogs. Last week Gardner-Web lost 45-3 to North Carolina A&T while Wyoming dropped a 24-3 decision at Iowa.

The Cowboys/Runnin’ Bulldogs meeting will be a game of firsts. Wyoming and Gardner-Webb have never played each other in football. In addition, Wyoming has never played a current member of the Big South Conference, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conference. The Big South consists of six universities that play football. Gardner-Webb is joined by Charleston Southern, Liberty, Monmouth, Kennesaw State and Presbyterian College in the Big South.

Gardner-Webb University is located in Boiling Springs, N.C. Wyoming has played only two other teams in its football history from the state of North Carolina, and has an overall record of 3-1 versus teams from the state of North Carolina.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The Wyoming/Gardner-Web game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM (KSIT-FM) or streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:00 p.m.