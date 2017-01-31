Cowboys Looking For Road Win Tonight At San Diego State

The Wyoming Cowboys will get an early start on Mountain West Conference play tonight when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs in San Diego. Wyoming comes into tonight’s contest at 4-5 in the MWC and 14-8 on the season. It will not be an easy task as the Cowboys are just 1-3 in conference road games this year and only 3-7 in road games on the season.

San Diego State was the pre-season conference favorite, but the Aztecs enter tonight’s game at a disappointing 3-5 in the MWC and just 11-9 overall. They are currently on a two game losing skid, losing on the road at Air Force and at home to Colorado State.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 8:30 with the tipoff at 9:00 pm.