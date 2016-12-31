Cowboys Lose, Cowgirls Win vs UNLV Today

The Thomas Mac Center in Las Vegas has not been a friendly place to Wyoming Cowboy basketball. Today was no different as the Pokes suffered a 81-75 loss to UNLV. The last time the Cowboys defeated UNLV in the regular season at Thomas Mac was 2003. The Cowboys suffered from poor three point shooting (5-26) and costly turnovers (16) as they drop to 1-1 in Mountain West Conference play and 11-4 overall. UNLV is now 1-1 in conference and 8-7 overall.

Wyoming was led in scoring by Justin James with 17 points off the bench. Hayden Dalton added 16 points. Cowboys will be at Fresno State on Thursday.

The Wyoming Cowgirls had a much better day with their 79-56 win over UNLV at the AA. The win improves the ladies to 2-0 in conference and 10-3 overall. UNLV drops to 0-2 in conference and 9-5 overall. Liv Roberts, the Mountain West Player of the Week, continued her hot hand with 26 points. Marta Gomez added 18 points. The Cowgirls, who have won their last four games and six of their last seven, will stay home against Fresno State on Thursday night.