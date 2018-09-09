Cowboys Manhandled 40-13 At Missouri

Columbia, MO. – The Wyoming Cowboys (1-2 overall) dropped a 40-13 contest to Missouri (2-0 overall) on the road Saturday in what was the first meeting for the Pokes against a team from the Southeastern Conference in a decade.

The matchup against the Tigers was the first meeting between the schools and marked the third-straight contest Wyoming faced a team that played in a Bowl Game last season.

After the Pokes fumbled on their opening possession in their own territory, the Wyoming defense held strong forcing a Missouri field goal attempt that was wide right. The Tigers got on the board first though, knocking in a 50-yard attempt by Tucker McCann at the 4:08 mark of the first quarter.

Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski pinned the Tigers at their own three-yard line halfway through the second quarter. After two plays for minimal yards, Missouri converted on a third-down that helped set up a 97-yard touchdown drive. It was capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Drew Lock to make it a 10-0 game with 5:32 left in the opening half.

The Tigers added to the lead with 32 seconds left in the frame on a touchdown pass from Lock to Al Okwuegbunam, as Missouri took a 16-0 lead into the break. Lock completed 21-of-28 passes in the first half for 236 yards.

The Tigers added to their advantage with a 90-yard drive that was capped with a touchdown to make it a 23-0 game five minutes into the second half. The Pokes responded with a career-long 51-yard field goal Rothe to make it a 23-3 game with 7:29 left in the third quarter. The Pokes went eight plays and drove 41-yards setting up their first score of the night.

Missouri made it a 30-3 contest in the third quarter, but the Cowboys responded with a seven-yard touchdown scamper from Bigelow for a 30-10 contest with 2:51 left in the third quarter. The touchdown run was set up by a career-best 28-yard reception by senior tight end Tyree Mayfield from Vander Waal.

The Tigers built a 40-10 lead in the fourth quarter after a touchdown and field goal. Wyoming’s Rothe added a 36-yard field goal with under six minutes remaining to make it a 40-13 contest. Neither team would tack on any more points, as Missouri took the contest 40-13.

Wyoming freshman running back Jevon Bigelow rushed for a career-high 56 yards with a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal threw for a career-high 160 yards. Kicker Cooper Rothe hit two field goals including a career-best 51 yarder in the second half. He has hit 20-of-23 field goals over the past two seasons for 87 percent.

Heisman Trophy hopeful, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns on the night. The Tigers were an impressive 14-of-20 on third down for 70 percent. Wyoming finished the contest with 248 yards of total offense.

The Cowboys return to War Memorial Stadium next Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. contest against the Wofford Terriers. Wofford, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, ran their record to 2-0 with a 59-14 win over VMI on Saturday.