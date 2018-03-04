Cowboys Meredith And Colgan Wrestle Into Big 12 Finals

TULSA, OK – The University of Wyoming wrestling team is in fourth-place after the first two sessions of the 2018 Big 12 Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma with 59 points. Oklahoma State leads with 106.5 points followed by Northern Iowa with 78 and South Dakota State at 71.

Head coach Mark Branch’s squad has two wrestlers in today’s championship finals. Seniors Bryce Meredith and Archie Colgan each went 2-0 on Saturday. In addition to Colgan and Meredith, redshirt freshmen Montorie Bridges and Sam Turner, junior Branson Ashworth and senior Chaz Polson are still alive in the consolation semifinals.

“There was good and bad today,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “To have two guys in the finals is good. There were winnable matches that we’d like to have back, but this is a tough tournament. I thought a couple guys wrestled tight, but showed guts fighting back. It’s another day tomorrow, and we have to come out swinging and ready to go.”

With a win in tomorrow’s finals, Colgan and Meredith could become the first Cowboys win an individual conference championship since Shane Woods in 2015. Woods, a three-time individual conference champ, won the title at 197 pounds during his senior season.

Today’s final day of the 2018 Big 12 Championship will begin with the third session at 11:00 a.m. MT. The finals are set to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Here is a complete breakdown of Wyoming Wrestling results for the first day of action:

125: No. 8 Drake Foster, 1-2

Preliminary: Foster major No. 9 Sinjin Briggs (ISU), 12-1

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Foster, 10-3

First Round Consolation: No. 7 Paul Bianchi (NDSU) dec. Foster, 5-3

133: No. 2 Montorie Bridges, 1-1

Quarterfinals: Bridges fall No. 10 Durbin Lloren (UVU), 4:51

Semifinals: No. 3 Kaid Brock (OSU) dec. Bridges, 6-2

141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith, 2-0

Quarterfinals: Meredith dec. No. 8 Matt Findlay (UVU), 7-2

Semifinals: Meredith dec. No. 5 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 4-0

149: No. 5 Sam Turner, 3-1

Preliminary: Turner major No. 12 Colten Carlson (SDSU), 12-2

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Turner, 8-5

First Round Consolation: Turner dec. No. 11 Jimmy Fate (UNC), 6-0

Second Round Consolation: Turner dec. No. 10 Matthew Ontiveros (UVU), 5-1

157: No. 2 Archie Colgan, 2-0

Quarterfinals: Colgan major No. 7 Alex Mossing (AF), 14-2

Semifinals: Colgan dec. No. 3 Luke Silverberg (SDSU), 3-1 SV1

165: No. 1 Branson Ashworth, 1-1

Quarterfinals: Ashworth dec. No. 8 Nick Kiussis (WV), 6-5

Semifinals: No. 4 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec. Ashworth, 3-1 SV1

174: No. 6 Kyle Pope, 2-2

Preliminary: Pope dec. No. 11 Dominic Kincaid (FS), 12-7

Quarterfinals: No. 3 David Kocer (SDSU) tech Pope, 19-0

First Round Consolation: Pope dec. No. 12 Danny Bush (ISU), 10-4

Second Round Consolation: No. 8 Parker VonEgidy (WV) dec. Pope, 12-8

184: No. 5 Chaz Polson, 3-1

Preliminary: Polson tech fall No. 12 Matthew Waddell (OU), 18-2

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Keegan Moore (OSU) dec. Polson, 11-8

First Round Consolation: Polson fall No. 11 Richie Brandt (FS), 1:41

Second Consolation Round: Polson dec. No. 8 Zen Ikehara (AF), 3-1

197: No. 12 Luke Paine, 0-2

Preliminary: No. 5 Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Paine, 5-2

First Round Consolation: No. 6 Tanner Orndorff (UVU) dec. Paine, 4-0

285: No. 8 Sam Eagan, 2-2

Preliminary: Eagan dec. No. 9 Matt Wagner (AFA), 6-4 TB2

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Derek White (OSU) tech Eagan, 17-2

First Round Consolation: Eagan dec. No. 10 Robert Winters (UNC), 2-1

Second Round Consolation: No. 5 Dan Stribal (NDSU) dec. Eagan, 2-1 TB2