Cowboys Much Needed Road Win Halts Fresno State’s Winning Streak

Fresno State, CA – The Wyoming Cowboys used a 22-7 run to close the first half to propel themselves to a 78-68 win over Fresno State Saturday evening in Fresno, Calif. The Pokes halted the Bulldogs’ five game winning-streak, as Wyoming’s win keeps the Cowboys in the heart of the MW race for a first round bye in the MW Tournament.

UW moves to 18-11 overall and 9-7 in the MWC. Fresno State falls to 20-9 overall and 10-6 in the league. The Pokes find themselves in a tie for fourth place in wins with New Mexico (9-6) and San Diego State (9-7). UNLV is right behind at 8-7. UNLV is at New Mexico today. The conference top four seed receive opening round byes.

“Some of the things we addressed coming into the game was coming out and executing,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “We had great shot selection and took care of the basketball and obviously defending was a key. We did a great job with our zone in the first half and what I told our guys it was a good team win and I was proud of them.”

Junior guard Justin James paced the Pokes’ offense with 26 points going 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from behind the arc tying a career high in threes. He has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season. Senior forward Hayden Dalton added 17 points with 15 coming in the first half. He led the Pokes with nine rebounds.

“There is a lot of parity in college basketball,” Edwards said. “Our guys were prepared and I always brag about how our players communicate as a group in the huddle. What was great was at halftime we talked to the team about what we needed to do and put ownership on our players. Fresno State made runs, but our guys stayed the course and came up with a really big win on the road.”

Wyoming led 46-29 at the end of the first half thanks to a late 13-2 run. The Bulldogs countered the Pokes to open the second half hitting four-straight field goals with a 10-2 surge to make it a nine point game at 48-39 two minutes into the frame.

James halted the Pokes’ slide scoring five-straight points to make it a 10-point game at 53-43 with 15:17 remaining. Adams helped maintain the lead with five-straight points to push the lead to 11 points with 13 minutes left in the game.

The Cowboys went without a field goal for over five minutes that allowed the Bulldogs to make it a 61-56 game with just over eight minutes left. But that is as close as Fresno State would get to the lead.

The Cowboys got it done from the free throw line late in the game finishing up 19-of-25.

Wyoming returns to action to start the final week of the regular season by hosting Air Force (11-16, 5-10) Wednesday night and then wrapping up the season at second place Boise State (12-4, 22-6) on Saturday.